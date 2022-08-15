Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Actor Reveals the Sorcerer's Surprise Weakness

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have been completely into Satoru Gojo ever since he was first introduced to Gege Akutami's original manga series, and the voice star behind the powerful sorcerer has revealed that Gojo has been carrying around a surprising weakness this entire time. There's nothing better than seeing an overpowered character confidently showing off their power around their respective series' world, and it's even better when the character themselves is nonchalant about it. This is especially true for Gojo as he provides a powerful and pivotal force for Yuji Itadori and the other Jujutsu High students. But he himself has played coy about his real thoughts and motivations.

Gojo is one of the most mysterious characters in the series overall despite how much we get to see him in action throughout its run so far, but it remains to be seen whether or not we'll get a deeper look at the character. Speaking about bringing Gojo to life during an interview with ComicBook.com's Megan Peters earlier this Summer during Crunchyroll Expo, series star (and Gojo voice talent) Kaiji Tang revealed that while Gojo is strong on the outside, he's got a lot of notable weakness as a person.

(Photo: MAPPA)

"I think when you get kind of beneath this veneer of him being all powerful – the super OP character of the show – I think he's like the loneliest person in the show," Tang began. "Which is really surprising, and if you get really deep into the series, there's a reason why... That's been the most charming aspect of his character. It's not in his strengths, Gojo actually has a fairly large number of weaknesses as a person. I think that makes him a far more interesting character than if he were just some guy who was very strong." This deeper understanding for the character comes through bringing the fighter to life, and it's certainly interesting to see how it might influence the rest of the series.

Gojo was a pretty huge part of the anime's debut season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 feature film, and he'll be one of the many characters reurning in the second season, currently scheduled to release some time next year. But what do you think of this being Gojo's surprising weakness? What would you like to learn about Gojo next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!