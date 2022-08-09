Jujutsu Kaisen Hypes Season 2 With Special Promo: Watch

The team behind Jujutsu Kaisen's anime has been hard at work for the second season of the anime releasing next year, and a special promo has been released to not only hype the new episodes but reflect on how far the anime has come already! Gege Akutami's original manga series was already successful in its own right, but things exploded into a whole new level following the successful release of the anime's first season. This success was then followed up with a new feature film, and now fans are ready to see what's on the way next with the second season coming next year.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be produced by MAPPA and releasing some time next year, but there are still many details about its production being kept under wraps. While there is still plenty of time to explore what could be coming our way in these new episodes over the coming year, there is also still plenty of time to rewatch the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie to really get ready for the new slate. To hype up just how cool the anime has been so far, a special promo highlighting the anime's biggest fights has been released during Crunchyroll Expo this past weekend. You can check it out below:

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season ended on a huge cliffhanger that teased Yuji Itadori and his team would be taking on much stronger threats following the Kyoto Goodwill Event arc. If the second season then decides to pick up from the manga, it won't be too much longer until the anime takes on the Shibuya Incident arc. This war was the longest and most brutal series of fights in the original manga to date, so if the anime already impressed fans with all of its action so far, it's really only the beginning in terms of just how much wilder it's going to be from here.

As for the movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel story to the first season but should be tying back into the events from the series soon enough too. Thankfully, you can find the first season of the series streaming with Crunchyroll, and the movie will be hitting the service later this Fall as well. That means fans will be able to get ready for the next season as soon as it hits. How have you like Jujutsu Kaisen's anime run so far? Are you excited for Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!