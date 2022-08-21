Jujutsu Kaisen Celebrates Season One's Final Arc With New Poster

Jujutsu Kaisen will soon be wrapping up the rebroadcast of the anime's first season in Japan, and it is celebrating with a special new poster highlighting the first season's final arc! The anime is currently hard at work with a second season scheduled for a release next year, and Studio MAPPA has been helping to keep the franchise alive with a special rebroadcast of the series from the very beginning in Japan. This has led to all sorts of cool new posters highlighting key arcs from the anime's first season run, but in a few more episodes this rebroadcast will be coming to an end.

Jujutsu Kaisen's rebroadcast has hit its final episodes, and with them has once again kicked off "The Origin of Blind Obedience" arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series. Probably better known as the Death Painting arc, it was here that Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki took on the strongest opponents they have faced in the series yet. While that's far from what's being highlighted in the poster, it's a great visual bringing the main trio together (which is especially important considering how separated they were through the first season). You can check out Jujutsu Kaisen's new poster below:

The end of the rebroadcast had fans wondering whether or not there would be a new update on Season 2, considering we haven't heard much about the new season since it was first announced to be in the works earlier this year. Jujutsu Kaisen will actually be providing some new updates on the next season following the end of the first season's rebroadcast. After Episode 24 airs in Japan on September 18th, there will be a special announcement where the anime will reveal new information about Season 2. It's yet to be revealed exactly what these new details will be, but it's exciting nonetheless.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2023, and it will be produced by Studio MAPPA once more. The anime's second season will likely entail the longest and most intense arc from Akutami's original manga to date, Shibuya Incident, but it remains to be seen whether or not we'll get to see all of this go down. What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? What did you think of Season One's final few episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!