Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Confirmed as Crunchyroll Exclusive

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season is looking to be one of the biggest anime events of the summer season. WIth the upcoming MAPPA production looking to not just bring back Yuji Itadori and his crew, the installments will also explore the early life of the most popular teacher at Jujutsu Tech, Gojo. The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen found itself on quite a few streaming services when it arrived, but it is now confirmed that beginning on July 6th, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be a Crunchyroll exclusive.

Not only will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 be a Crunchyroll exclusive but the series will be simulcast from its Japanese release, proving how popular the shonen franchise has become in a relatively short amount of time. Crunchyroll currently houses both the original season as well as Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the first movie of the shonen franchise that explored the story of Yuji's predecessor, Yuta Okkotsu. Becoming one of the biggest anime films of all time, Jujutsu Kaisen stands alongside the likes of Demon Slayer when it comes to a shonen series that has wasted little time in climbing to the top of the anime ladder.

Jujutsu Kaisen Comeback

Also confirmed via a new Crunchyroll press release is the fact that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be split over two "cours". The first batch of episodes is confirmed to dive into the story of Gojo and Geto's past history, showing how these two former classmates became bitter enemies in the franchise. Following this, anime fans will return to the present to witness the "Shibuya Incident Arc", which remains one of the biggest battles in Yuji and friends' lives.

For those who follow along with Jujutsu Tech's tale via a dubbed iteration, Crunchyroll has revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen will create dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Russian. The dubs at present have yet to receive a release date.

When it comes to the manga, things are heating up thanks to creator Gege Akutami. While the grand finale of Jujutsu Kaisen might be some time away, the mangaka has hinted at the idea that the series is inching closer to its end in the past. If the anime adaptation continues following the events of its source material, there are some big events and battles that are on the way.

Do you think Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be the biggest anime event of the summer season?

Via Crunchyroll Press Release