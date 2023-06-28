Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Highlights the Gojo's Past Trio With New Art

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is one of the headlining releases of the new wave of anime coming during the Summer 2023 anime schedule, and some new art for the upcoming season is highlighting the main trio of the Gojo's Past Arc! Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will be taking on the Hidden Inventory and Premature Death Arcs of Gege Akutami's original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and these together form the "Gojo's Past" saga that showcases Satoru Gojo's life when he was in Jujutsu Tech. Together with Suguru Geto and Shoko Ieiri, Gojo takes on a tough mission that changes the course of each of their lives.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will highlight the three fighters we've seen in action in the series before, but this look into their past will also showcase how they were very much like the trio of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki that we see in the anime's first season. Gracing the cover art for the new opening and ending themes for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the Gojo's Past trio is front and center as they gear up for their big showcase in the coming episodes. Check it out below:

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 premieres on July 6th in Japan as part of the upcoming new wave of anime hitting for the Summer 2023 anime schedule. Tackling both the Gojo's Past and Shibuya's Incident Arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga series, this new season will be running for two batches of episodes overall. Fans will be able to check out the newest episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen as they air overseas with Crunchyroll this July, and you can currently find the first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with the service as well if you wanted to catch up.

If you are jumping into Jujutsu Kaisen for the first time, Crunchyroll teases it as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What are you hoping to see from this trio in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!