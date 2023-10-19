Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Revamps Critiqued Animation in New Blu-ray

Jujutsu Kaisen season two went live earlier this year, and it has kept fans buzzing since days one. After the anime made its comeback, all eyes went to Gojo as season two began with an arc all about his past. While the story left fans buzzing, many were quick to critique Gojo's Past arc for its animation. But now, that footage is being fixed all thanks to the latest Jujutsu Kaisen Blu-ray.

As many hoped, MAPPA Studios made things right for fans with its latest Blu-ray volume. The anime is rolling out its season two volumes, after all, and its latest release features the fights critiqued by fans. After all, Jujutsu Kaisen fans weren't too thrilled about episodes 25-28 thanks to their dimmed and ghosted edits. Those changes aren't featured in the Jujutsu Kaisen Blu-ray, and the stills from the home releasee are gorgeous.

As you can see above, the Blu-ray footage is incredibly crisp and colorful. There is zero dimming going on, and the movements made by our heroes aren't echoed. The ghosting edits found in the Jujutsu Kaisen broadcast footage is gone, and fans in Japan are saying this unaltered footage totally redeems Gojo vs Toji.

For those who aren't familiar with the whole situation, Jujutsu Kaisen found itself in hot water with season two this summer. Fans were quick to question Gojo's Past arc because its action sequences were muddled. When shown on the air, Jujutsu Kaisen season two had to include ghosting effects and dimmers to pass public safety guidelines. After all, Japan strictly abides by these laws to prevent shows from causing seizures and migraines. The issue has been taken seriously for decades now, and Jujutsu Kaisen isn't exempt from the guidelines.

Of course, these rules do not carry over to Blu-rays, and that is why Jujutsu Kaisen season two is now finding redemption. The team at MAPPA Studio has chosen to release its original take on Gojo's Past arc. So if you are excited to see the unedited footage, just know you are not alone.

If you cannot wait to check out Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you can find the show easily enough. The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, so for those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen's updated animation? Are you keeping up with the anime's second season? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!