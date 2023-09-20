Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 Stills Released

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season has been one of the biggest anime events of the summer season. With the Hidden Inventory Arc showing anime fans the earlier days of Gojo, Geto, and Shoko, the MAPPA series has slammed viewers to the present via the Shibuya Incident Arc. Touted as one of the biggest and best storylines of Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime adaptation has released new images from this week's episode that is promising to show Satoru Gojo at his strongest and perhaps, most ruthless.

Something is amiss in Shibuya. The villain known as Suguru Geto has assembled some of the strongest evil cursed beings the world has ever seen to lay a trip for Gojo. The white-haired Jujutsu Tech teacher has long been power personified, managing to take down threats that Yuji and his friends could barely comprehend. While the details of Geto's full plan have yet to be revealed, the villain has been touting a place known as the "Prison Realm" while employing his underlings to keep Gojo busy for a set amount of time. Fighting against three villains at once in a subway station that is fit to bursting with innocent civilians, Yuji's teacher is apparently set to take the gloves off and will once again demonstrate his full power.

Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 33 Preview

Unsurprisingly, most of the images that have been released for the upcoming episode of Jujutsu Kaisen focus on Satoru Gojo, who has taken off his blindfold in a bid to defeat his current opponents. While Gojo's power has been unmatched so far in the supernatural shonen series, it would seem that Geto has a plan in the works that might just take the Jujutsu Tech teacher down a notch. Luckily, Yuji and his comrades are also in Shibuya, though they will have some serious problems ahead.

As the anime adaptation continues, so too does Jujutsu Kaisen's manga. In the pages of the shonen series, quite a bit has happened following the Shibuya Incident Arc, which will make for some startling moments in the anime someday. While Jujutsu Kaisen hasn't confirmed that a third season will follow the current storyline, there's more than enough material for a season three and beyond.

What do you think of the Shibuya Incident Arc so far?