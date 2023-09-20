Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 Promo Released: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now working it way through the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc, and now fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo for Episode 9 of the series! Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc was one of the most highly anticipated arcs from Gege Akutami's original manga, and part of the reason why was because of all of the fighters that will be in the mix over the course of the massive war that will be breaking out. As it begins in the newest episodes, fans are starting to see these fights take shape.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now at the start of the arc as Jogo, Hanami and Choso have made their move on Satoru Gojo, and that makes each new episode all the more intriguing as Suguru Geto has an ominous plan for Gojo as the fight continues. It's still unclear as to where this will lead in the anime, but now the promo for Episode 9 of the season gives the first look at what could be coming Gojo's way as the fight heats up. You can check out the promo for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9 in the video above.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 9

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 8 is titled "Shibuya Incident – Gate, Open" and will be premiering on Thursday, September 21st in Japan before streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. With the fights heating up fairly soon, it's not going to be too much longer until fans see why this arc's been such a big deal for manga fans. You can find each new episode of the season streaming with Crunchyroll along with the first season of the anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

As for what's happening in the rest of the season, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 teases the Shibuya Incident Arc as such, "Starting on October 31st, a curtain is suddenly lowered around the Shibuya station, which is busy on Halloween. A large number of civilians are trapped... and the civilians begin asking for Satoru Gojo. In order to minimize damage, higher-ups choose to handle Shibuya by having Gojo work there alone. Geto, Mahito, and other curses set traps and wait while Gojo arrives. Yuji, Megumi, Nobara, Nanami, and many others wait outside the curtain. An unprecedented battle of curses begins soon after as sorcerers and curses converge in Shibuya."

What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen's next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!