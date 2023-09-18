Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Opens Special Shibuya Arc Tracker

Jujutsu Kaisen season two has launched the Shibuya arc, and a new map has been released to help fans process the epic storyline.

It seems like Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for a few big battles. Not long ago, the hit anime moved into a brand-new arc, and it was there fans reunited with Gojo Satoru. The teacher has officially kickstarted the Shibuya Incident arc, and fans know the storyline is about to pop off. So to help out fans, the Jujutsu Kaisen team has released an official tracker for the arc.

Yes, that is right. Jujutsu Kaisen has come together to release a helpful map for the Shibuya arc. As you can see here, the tracker showcases where all of its players are during the Shibuya arc, and this map will become very important once the tense evening kicks off in earnest.

After all, we know the Shibuya Incident arc is going to have a lot of players. Gojo is doing his own thing on the Shintoshin Line Platform while there are other groups going to bat elsewhere. Mahito is nearing in to Yuji's location as he is on the run with Mei Mei. Elsewhere, the map shows Maki and Nobara traveling while a different location puts Nanami and Megumi together.

As you can tell, the Shibuya arc is about to get complicated, and this up-to-date map will help fans figure out where their favorite characters are. Jujutsu Kaisen season two has put all its pieces on the board, and now the Shibuya arc is slated to overhaul the anime as we know it. So if you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the show is streaming now over on Crunchyroll.

Want more info on Gege Akutami's hit series? No sweat. You can read up on Jujutsu Kaisen below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."