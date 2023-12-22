Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Geto's True Identity

Jujutsu Kaisen only has one episode to go in its second season, but its penultimate episode gave anime fans plenty to think about. As the Shibuya Incident Arc has recently seen Suguru Geto make a comeback following Mahito's defeat, Choso comes to the realization of just who is piloting Geto's body. Before Satoru Gojo was placed into the Prison Realm, Geto revealed that he wasn't quite the villain anime viewers expected and episode 22 puts "Geto's" identity to rest.

Warning. If you have yet to see episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Earlier in the Shibuya Incident Arc, anime fans witnessed Choso having a strange revelation as he prepared to murder Yuji Itadori. Believing that Yuji was somehow his younger brother, it turns out the blood-manipulating sorcerer was correct as the two happen to share a parent who is familiar to both. Re-entering the battlefield, Choso finds himself backing Yuji Itadori, stating that he'll do anything to protect his siblings, and accuses Suguru Geto of not only being someone else, but in fact being the father to both Choso and Yuji.

Suguru Geto: Father to Yuji Itadori And Choso

Choso accuses Suguru Geto of being Noritoshi Kamo, considered in the sorcerer community to be one of the "worst sorcerers" of all time when it comes to his nefarious deeds. Of course, Kamo didn't sire Choso and Yuji while in Geto's body, instead, leaping to several different bodies to produce offspring over the years. With Kamo revealed to be at least 150 years old, he might have been quite busy in his lifetime.

With the Shibuya Incident Arc only having one episode left, the anime adaptation has some ground to cover to end the second season. At present, MAPPA hasn't confirmed that a third season is in the works, though it seems like a safe bet that we haven't seen the last of Yuji Itadori and friends. When Jujutsu Kaisen's anime does return, fans should prepare themselves for more death and stunning revelations.

What do you think of the revelation as to Geto's true identity? Do you think we'll get a season three confirmation to end 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.