Jujutsu Kaisen Shares First Look at Second Season Finale

Jujutsu Kaisen only has one episode left before it brings its second season to a close. With the Shibuya Incident Arc seeing heroes and villains alike meeting some grisly fates, the season finale will still have some major surprises to cap off season two. Set to arrive on December 29th, 2023 is looking to end with an anime bang as Jujutsu Tech continues their attempt to free Satoru Gojo but has a major roadblock in the form of Suguru Geto in accomplishing their goal.

Warning. If you have yet to watch episode 22 of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. The penultimate episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc had some major revelations when it came to the characters that sprang from the mind of creator Gege Akutami. Geto's true identity was revealed as Noritoshi Kamo, a man who is considered to be one of the most nefarious sorcerers in the world. Thanks to this fact, it was also shown that Choso is in fact Yuji Itadori's brother, as the two were apparently sired by Kamo who has been hopping bodies for decades. While Geto still hasn't been defeated and Gojo is still in the Prison Realm, Jujutsu Tech just got some major back-up to end the episode.

The Shibuya Incident Arc's End

The twenty-third episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season will be its last, airing next week. At present, Studio MAPPA has yet to confirm if a third season will be released, though considering the popularity of the franchise and how much is left to adapt from the manga, it's a safe bet that Jujutsu Tech will return to the screen. Luckily, fans should expect at least two more seasons if the anime adaptation sticks to its source material.

MAPPA has quite a few projects ahead of it, even with Jujutsu Kaisen bringing its second season to a close. At this year's Jump Festa, the studio announced that it will be bringing back the Chainsaw Devil in the franchise's first feature-length film, Chainsaw Man The Movie: The Reze Arc. The studio is also planning to release the second season of Hell's Paradise and original anime Bucchigiri.

