Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Hypes Todo With Special Sketch

Todo has earned his role as one of Yuji's best friends and creator Gege Akutami has new art of the hero to share.

Jujutsu Kaisen is preparing to end its second season this month, with the Shibuya Incident Arc pulling no punches when it comes to both the anime's heroes and villains. In recent episodes, Yuji Itadori has had a rough time as he witnessed Sukuna's destruction and the death of his dear friends Nanami and Nobara. Luckily, the supernatural protagonist received some major help with the arrival of Todo on the scene, and creator Gege Akutami has shared a fresh take on the flamboyant Jujutsu Tech student.

While Todo was able to aid Yuji in his fight against Mahito, he didn't come out of the battle unscathed. Thanks to being placed inside of Mahito's Domain Expansion, Todo had to cut off his own hand before it infected the rest of his body. Losing his hand means that Todo can no longer pull off his patented technique, "Boogie Woogie" in the same way he did before, taking him down a serious notch. Luckily, he was able to find a way around his new weakness thanks to clapping Mahito's hand at one point, but it's clear that Todo won't have much more of a role to play in the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Creator Breathes New Life Into Todo

The official social media account of Jujutsu Kaisen shared the new art from creator Gege Akutami that highlights both Todo and the idol for whom he holds a crush. While Todo might be out of the fight, he was able to deliver some of the best scenes in the second season thanks to his dazzling sequences. With Jujutsu Kaisen's second season ending this month, the series is aiming to complete the Shibuya Incident Arc in grand fashion.

(Photo: Gege Akutami)

While Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is set to bring its second season to an end, the shonen's manga is still pumping out new chapters on a regular basis. At this year's Jump Festa however, Gege Akutami took the opportunity to hint at the idea that Yuji's story might come to an end in 2024. However the manga does end, it's sure to end with a bang based on Jujutsu Tech's track record.

