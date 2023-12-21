Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Really Adapted Mei Mei's Infamous Scene

Jujutsu Kaisen has had an incredibly busy year. From its action-packed manga to its upcoming mobile game, the series is on high alert. Of course, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has pressed fans the most as its arcs have been intense to say the least. Now, Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped its latest episode, and the Internet was shocked the update featuring a rather infamous scene with Mei Mei.

The whole thing came to light today as Jujutsu Kaisen season two episode 22 was released. It was their fans watched as Fake-Geto took on a number of enemies from Choso to Yuki. Mei Mei was thrown into the mix, and the hired sorcerer had quite the stand. As they saw the situation in Shibuya get out of hand, Mei Mei tapped into her brother's power, and the pair escaped.

I'm crying they actually adapted the infamous mei mei scene and holy shit they made it even worse 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/nhHQu2CO93 — Ash🕊🦋 (@Phoenix_Pog) December 21, 2023

If that was where Mei Mei's story ended, all would have been well, but the Jujutsu Kaisen anime took things a step ahead. The anime did adapt the infamous manga scene where Mei Mei is seen in a hotel with her much younger brother in bed. Just as in the manga, the anime follows Mei Mei as she sells her Japanese assets to get out of dodge. She is hiding out in Malaysia like Nanami wished he could have done. But of course, the Internet is having a field day over this wild scene.

After this Mei Mei moment appeared in the manga, fans were quick to gag. Accusations arose that Mei Mei was grooming her younger brother, and the Jujutsu Kaisen anime really drove home that suspicion. After all, we see the busty woman nude in bed with her blushing brother, and it is more than upsetting to see. The animated scene proves how manipulative Mei Mei is and how she will go to any length to control Ui Ui. And after watching this latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, I think everyone is glad to be rid of the sorcerer.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, it is easy to check out the hit series. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu. So for those wanting to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis here: "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

