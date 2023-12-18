Jujutsu Kaisen Really Needs to Stop Killing Its Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is gearing up for its final episodes, and the anime (and manga) really needs to stop killing off its characters before no one we care about is left! Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident has been one of the most violent arcs in the anime to date as many of the massive battles have resulted in the deaths and horrible injuries of many of the fan favorite characters. As fans of the manga know this continues to get worse with the next arc of the series, but a surprising pattern starts to rise up when you compare the events of the two arcs.

Without spoiling too much about what's coming in the manga after the Shibuya Incident arc, what's clear is that there are very few fighters (that we've met before) who are still around. New characters start to pop up left and right to help fill in the personality gaps from character we miss seeing in action, and it's ultimately tough to get adjusted to as many of these fighters are brand new faces who we meet for the first real time. So Jujutsu Kaisen needs to stop killing off its characters.

(Photo: TOHO Animation)

Jujutsu Kaisen Is Killing Too Many Characters

Death is woven into Jujutsu Kaisen's fabric and has been a main part of the series from the very beginning. Yuji Itadori is introduced mourning the death of his only living relative, and has only been brought into the chaotic action of the main series as a way of holding off his own execution. Yuji himself desires a good death, and it's been stated early on that Jujutsu Sorcerers just don't live very long due to the very volatile and dangerous nature of their work. This has proven to be the case with the deaths we've seen during the Shibuya Incident.

While the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen was largely free from these consequences, Season 2 has not been holding back as fans have really seen the darker nature of the fights. Nanami, Nobara, Maki, Megumi and many other characters have either died or at the edge of death with the last time we've seen each of them, and it's serving the purpose of breaking down Yuji's spirit heading forward. But while there's been some hope, the deaths are certain to continue.

It's just that at this point, we're starting to run out of characters we actually know and care about. It's getting kind of ridiculous taking so many of these named characters off the board, and while it makes for a mysterious finale at the end of it all, it makes the journey there just less compelling in the interim.

What do you think of Jujutsu Kaisen killing so many characters? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!