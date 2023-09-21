Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Finally Reunites Gojo and Geto: Watch

Jujutsu Kaisen season two promised it would go all out with its Shibuya arc, and the series is living up to the promise. The hit show kickstarted the big arc a couple of weeks back, and now Jujutsu Kaisen has delivered on its biggest scene to date. After all, Gojo just had his long-awaited reunion with Geto, and the entire moment has fans online sobbing.

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, then you will know this week was an emotional bomb for fans. The show checked in on Gojo Satoru as he fought against Mahito and a slew of top-tier curses. The sorcerer put his Six Eyes to the test this week, and Gojo would have come out successful if it were not for Geto appearing.

Reminder that Kenjaku’s entire plan relied on gojo’s attachment to geto pic.twitter.com/dZZQ0qErk2 — Kae ★ (@SUGURVS) September 21, 2023

As you can see below, the scene in question threw off Gojo from his game. The world's strongest sorcerer was stunned to see his friend so long after his death. If you'll remember, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ended with Gojo killing Geto after the latter tried to kill Yuta. It isn't everyday you see a face from the past come to life after death, so Gojo was distracted enough by Geto's appearance that he was caught in a trap.

We are sure anime fans were also stunned by Geto's appearance in the anime, but Jujutsu Kaisen has been hinting at this strategy for ages. After all, the body before Gojo may belong to Geto, but he is not the one in charge. Today, the anime confirmed an entity known as Kenjaku was really controlling Geto as the brainy curse slipped into the sorcerer's corpse. And with Gojo caught in a trap, there is no one around to keep Geto and his crew of curses in check.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime is available to stream online. The series can be found on Crunchyroll right now, and for manga readers, Gege Akutami's hit series is housed in the Shonen Jump app. If you want more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

