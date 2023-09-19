Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Volume 24 Cover Art

Jujutsu Kaisen has made a name for itself as one of manga's biggest hits. The supernatural series is thriving on screen these days all thanks to Jujutsu Kaisen season two, and then we have the manga itself. Gege Akutami's series is tackling one of his biggest battles to date, after all, and now Jujutsu Kaisen has fans eyeing a new piece of cover art for the manga.

After all, Jujutsu Kaisen volume 24 is on the way, and that means the manga is getting new cover art. As you can see below, this big volume features one of our favorite angels. Hana is front and center in this shot, so Jujutsu Kaisen fans already know what they are getting into.

Hana might not be a leading character in Jujutsu Kaisen, but she has her moments. Most recently, Hana made her stand in the series as a participant in the Culling Games. The saga ended earlier this year, and the Culling Game put all of our favorite characters through the wringer. Hana was thrown around more than once thanks to her crush on Megumi, and honestly? Readers know how their last encounter went.

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 24 will be launching in Japan shortly, but of course, you can catch up on the series stateside without the trade. After all, the full manga can be read on the Shonen Jump app and through Manga Plus. Right now, Jujutsu Kaisen season two is on the air, and it is dominating the fandom now that the Shibuya arc has kicked off. So for those wanting more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read up on its official synopsis below for more details:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, he soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen's latest volume? Are you keeping up with the series...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!