Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Why Miguel Is a Sorcerer Powerhouse

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga is continuing the struggle against Sukuna, and the newest chapter of the series reveals why Miguel's such a powerful sorcerer! Jujutsu Kaisen first introduced Miguel to the series as one of the many sorcerers working alongside Suguru Geto to fulfill his vision of the world for Jujutsu Sorcerers, and was seen allied with the others when Yuta Okkotsu left Japan in the wake of everything that happened during Jujutsu Kaisen 0. But Geto's former followers have since been lost ever since Geto's body was used by Kenjaku during the events of the main series since.

Jujutsu Kaisen has been pushing Yuta, Yuji and the surviving sorcerers in new ways as Sukuna's only getting stronger with each new chapter of the Shibuya Showdown arc so far, and the previous chapter of the series saw Miguel make his return to the series to join in the fight as well. With the newest chapter of the series throwing him into the mix, it's explained why his Cursed Technique is a good match for Sukuna and his physicality helps to take it to a new level.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Miguel Cursed Technique Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 255 reveals that Miguel's Cursed Technique is Prayer Song. It's a technique that Sukuna is more interested in as the beat Miguel keeps with his body drives away curses and strengthens his body. It's a technique without a domain, and really only buffs his abilities, but a flashback sees Gojo explain that Miguel's real appeal is his physique that makes him unique compared to other sorcerers. It's his use of point movement that would give him an edge.

We see this in action as Miguel is able to keep up with Sukuna's attacks, and even opens up Sukuna from attacks from the others. But as it seems like Miguel is going to close the gap, Sukuna once again gains more power as he seems to have access to his Cursed Technique once more. So it's one step forward, and one step back as the fight against the King of Curses continues.

