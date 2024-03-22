Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Recreates The Yuji/Mahito Brawl

While Suguru Geto was the most powerful villain of Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc, Mahito took more from Yuji Itadori by far. The flesh-shifting antagonist killed both Nanami and Nobara, twisting the knife for the supernatural shonen protagonist. Now, a duo of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate one of the most satisfying moments of the recent season, placing Yuji in the driver's seat in his fight against Mahito.

Mahito's supernatural abilities were nothing to sneeze at, as the villain was able to recreate his own body while also having the power to recreate the bodies of other if he were to make physical contact. In allying with Suguru Geto, Mahito is able to transform quite a few innocent civilians into terrifying creatures. Unfortunately for our heroes, Geto and Mahito's plan of locking Satoru Gojo inside of the Prison Realm was a success, and thus, the pair was able to ultimately change the landscape of the world in the process. While Mahito was on top of the world for a time, Yuji's anger and power is able to grow to such an extent that the hunter becomes the hunted to finish off their battle.

Yuji Vs. Mahito: Another Round Rises

During their fight, Yuji loses his allies Nobara and Nanami to Mahito's deadly touch, with Todo even losing a hand thanks to fighting against the shifting villain. Mahito ultimately was betrayed by none other than Geto, as the former Jujutsu Tech student absorbed the power of his "partner" and in doing so, took Mahito's life. While Yuji might never fight against Mahito again, cosplayers might be recreating this anime brawl for some time to come.

Immediately following Jujutsu Kaisen's second season finale, MAPPA confirmed that a third season was on the way. While Mahito might be dead, the threat to Jujutsu Tech has never been bigger as the upcoming season will usher in "The Culling Games". Thanks to the trick Geto pulled in the season finale, Yuji Itadori and his fellow survivors are going to need to give everything they have to survive what is to come in the anime adaptation.

What was your favorite fight from the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen?