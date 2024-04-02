Jujutsu Kaisen Launches 2024 Exhibition Promo

Jujutsu Kaisen will be celebrating its manga with a new exhibition coming to Japan later this Summer, and the franchise has dropped an ominous new trailer for this exhibit! Jujutsu Kaisen has come off of a massive year as the second season really dominated conversation while its episodes were airing. While the first season of the anime was already a hit with fans, things really took off in a whole new way once the anime started to adapt the Shibuya Incident arc. It's pushed Gege Akutami's original manga series to a whole new level of popularity as a result.

Jujutsu Kaisen will be celebrating how far the manga has come with a special new exhibition this Summer overseas. Gege Akutami JUJUTSU KAISEN Exhibition will first be coming to the Hikarie Hall in Shibuya Hikarie in Japan from July 6th to August 27th, with the exhibition then moving to Osaka some time next Spring. This new exhibition will be taking fans behind the scenes of how Akutami makes each chapter of the manga with plans to showcase rough drafts and more from the creator. You can check out the special trailer for the new exhibition below as it will likely not be opening outside of Japan.

What's Next for Jujutsu Kaisen?

While Jujutsu Kaisen fans won't be able to check out this new exhibition unless you're in Japan later this year, you can find the three most recent chapters of the series completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. As for the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. If you wanted to catch up with the anime, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen getting a new exhibition?