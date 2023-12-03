No, Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Did Not Announce Season 3

If you know anything about anime these days, then you know Jujutsu Kaisen is at the top. The supernatural shonen made its anime debut in 2020, and Gege Akutami's story has only grown bigger since. In recent years, the artist has become quite involved with the show may it be through supervision or otherwise. But despite a viral rumor, no – Akutami did not confirm Jujutsu Kaisen season three is a go.

The whole thing went live on X (Twitter) thanks to an impersonation page. An account with the name Gege Akutami caught the eye of fans as it posted what looked like a poster for Jujutsu Kaisen season three. The artwork put the Culling Game center stage, so a number of netizens checked it out. In fact, the post earned well over three million views before fans stepped in to stop the rumor.

That fake gege acc finally got a community note on its post for misleading info. But its sad to see that imposter gaining more followers as day passes through reposting fanarts n edits. Hope that acc gets suspended pic.twitter.com/A9reCKoyWW — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) December 3, 2023

After all, the X (Twitter) page does not belong to Akutami. The manga creator does not have any public social media presence. While artists like Kohei Horikoshi and Yoshihiro Togashi use social media, Akutami keeps out of the spotlight, so this season three rumor was easy to bunk. However, it did get out of hand before social media cautioned fans.

At this moment, Jujutsu Kaisen season two is still underway, so the Shibuya Incident arc has more to go through. MAPPA Studios has not touched upon the future of Jujutsu Kaisen, but its popularity has netizens feeling good about what's next. The only issue standing in the anime's way is its studio's controversial work conditions. In the past month, a number of animators on Jujutsu Kaisen have stood up against MAPPA Studio for its outrageous production schedule. So hopefully, these internal issues will be addressed before Jujutsu Kaisen season three gets off the ground.

Want to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen? The anime is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So if you want to know more about the series, you can read the official synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about Jujutsu Kaisen season two so far? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!