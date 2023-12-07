Jujutsu Kaisen Ups Its Animation for Mahito vs Yuji and Todo
Jujutsu Kaisen season two just took its animation to new heights with Mahito vs Yuji and Todo.
You can say what you will about MAPPA Studios, but for the sake of honesty, never say it lacks in the animation department. For years now, the studio has been building a name for itself with its gorgeous visuals. From Attack on Titan to Chainsaw Man, MAPPA Studios ropes in some of the best animators in the business. And now, that team has outdone itself by bringing Mahito vs Yuji and Todo to life.
As you can see in the slides below, Jujutsu Kaisen season two has somehow raised the bar once more. The Shibuya Incident arc has been on fire since day one, and its animation gets better each week. Despite recent headlines critiquing the studio's work schedule, the animators at MAPPA are persevering for the fans. That is why Jujutsu Kaisen season two episode 20 goes so hard, and honestly? We are not worthy.
If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, you should know the anime is available to watch right now. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll both subbed and dubbed. So for those wanting a bit more info on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:
"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."
What do you think about this latest bout of Jujutsu Kaisen animation? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
