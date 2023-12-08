Jujutsu Kaisen Reveals Shocking Update on Nobara

Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident Arc has been nothing if not brutal for its heroes. Earlier in the second season, Nanami was burnt to a crisp by the curse known as Jogo, only to meet the Grim Reaper thanks to a surprise attack by the villain Mahito. With the previous episode seeing a deadly strike delivered to Nobara, it seemed as though one part of the trio that led the supernatural shonen series wasn't leaving Shibuya alive. Luckily, a surprising update has arrived in the twentieth episode of the MAPPA series.

Warning. If you haven't watched the Jujutsu Kaisen's latest episode, Episode 20 of Season Two, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. Yuji Itadori is not in a good state of mind when the latest episode of the anime adaptation begins. Witnessing Nobara's death, Yuji is unable to defend himself as Mahito unleashes a torrent of blows that delivers a serious amount of damage. Aside from the physical damage befalling him, Itadori is having a mental breakdown thanks to not only Nobara's death but Nanami's demise and the sheer amount of destruction that Sukuna wrought when he was freed. Luckily, Nobara's fate might not be as clear-cut as anime viewers imagined.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Nitta Comes in For The Save

Todo might have lent Yuji a hand in fighting against Mahito, but the student Arata Nitta has managed to use his cursed technique in a unique way. Making sure to stop Yuji's wounds from getting any worse, Nitta also had the chance to stop Nobara's wounds from getting any worse. This is far from a sign that Nobara will avoid death, but Arata insures Yuji that he'll take her body off the battlefield to potentially save her life.

The Shibuya Incident Arc has been only upping the stakes for Yuji and the student body of Jujutsu Tech. While the second season only has a few episodes left before its season finale, the anime adaptation has trained viewers to expect the unexpected when it comes to the continuing assault. At present, a third season hasn't been confirmed though Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of material from the manga yet to adapt when it comes to the anime.

Do you think Nobara might actually survive to return to Jujutsu Kaisen in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.