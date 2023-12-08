Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Yuji Itadori's Fragile Mental State

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season hasn't been shy about taking some major players off the board. Whether they're cursed heroes or villains, no one appears to be safe in one of the biggest anime arcs of the year. Unfortunately, while protagonist Yuji Itadori might be alive, he's beginning to wish he wasn't as his mental state isn't in the best shape thanks to witnessing some of his friends dying in the worst ways possible.

Warning. If you haven't seen the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season, Episode 20, be forewarned that we'll be diving into spoiler territory. In the previous episode of the Shibuya Incident Arc, Mahito placed a hand on Nobara's face, seemingly spelling certain doom for one of Yuji's best friends. As the young hero who shares a body with Sukuna is already struggling with the death of Nanami and the damage wrought by the king of curses, he is barely able to hang on as he sees his friend's face utterly decimated. Rather than immediately flying into a rage, Yuji is shell-shocked and leaves himself open to a terrible beating from Mahito, nearly dying as a result. Luckily, Itadori can still count on a little help from his friends.

Todo Claps To The Rescue

Yuji came dangerously close to facing the Grim Reaper in his fragile mental state but was luckily saved by his "brother" Todo. The larger-than-life Jujutsu Tech student has the ability to switch the places of fighters and objects alike simply by clapping, which makes the tag team of Todo and Yuji one of the best in the supernatural shonen series. While Todo is able to come in for the rescue, Yuji is far from "ok".

Luckily, Yuji gets some good news as another student is able to use his cursed technique to potentially save Nobara's life. While Nobara still isn't out of the woods yet by any stretch of the imagination, she has the slightest chance of pulling through even after such a devastating attack. Pulling himself out of his depressive state, Yuji teams up with Todo to once again bring the fight to Mahito, giving us one of the best battles of the Shibuya Incident Arc to date.

Who do you think will survive the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.