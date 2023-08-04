Jujutsu Kaisen's Geto Was Doomed From The Start

The latest anime episode for Jujutsu Kaisen covered a lot of ground. Still taking place in the past, anime viewers had the opportunity to see how Suguru Geto made the horrible decision to attempt to create a world in which all of humanity would be cursed energy-wielders. While this might seem like a worthy goal, to empower humanity, Geto decided that he would need to do so by eliminating people who couldn't access the supernatural powers. Based on what we saw from Geto in this season, it was only a matter of time.

To start, Geto's power itself helped in terms of leading him down this dark path. Jujutsu Kaisen has seen a number of cursed energy wielders needing to rely on some monstrous beings to become more powerful, with Yuji Itadori harboring the king of curses, Sukuna, and Yuta Okkotsu transforming the love of his life into a monstrous being. For Geto, his power worked a little differently, as he would physically swallow the cursed beings that he would exorcise and then be able to rely on their strength in the future. Unfortunately, it was clear that this process was having a terrible effect on his mind and was twisting him in more ways than one.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Jujutsu Tech Wasn't That Great

The school that the likes of Gojo, Shoko, and Geto attended wasn't all that good when it came to making sure that their students' mental health was being taken care of. Sending Geto on numerous missions to exorcise cursed beings, many of which he would do alone as he got older, a fellow sorcerer made the suggestion that if human beings were able to wield cursed energy, then the supernatural threats would no longer exist. The seed had been planted in Geto's mind for his dark path in the future.

Like many other great villains throughout fictional history, Suguru Geto truly believes that he is making the right decision for the world. Coming to the realization that Gojo's all-powerful energy would help him achieve this dream, the rivalry between the two was forged, especially following Geto killing an entire village, including his own parents. There are a number of different aspects in Geto's fall, but it definitely seemed as if this path was unavoidable despite his happier earlier years.

Do you think there was anything that Gojo could have done to save Geto from this path? What did you think of the flashback arc overall?