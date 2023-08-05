Jujutsu Kaisen's Sukuna Voice Actor Gleefully Preps For The Shibuya Incident Arc

The Hidden Inventory Arc has come to an end in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, giving fans a breakdown as to how Seto became the biggest villain of the series and how that fact affected Gojo and Shoko. As the anime adaptation finally returns to the present, giving us a look at Yuji Itadori, Megumi, and Nobara, one major antagonist we have yet to return to is Sukuna. The King of Curses remains locked in Yuji's body, but the voice actor Junichi Sawabe is preparing for the villain to play a major role in the next arc.

Shonen heroes sharing bodies with some creepy characters is nothing new, with the likes of Naruto Uzumaki and Ichigo Kurosaki being prime examples in their respective series. While Naruto and Ichigo were both able to strike deals with the supernatural beings inside of themselves, that seems highly unlikely when it comes to Yuji Itadori. Sukuna has shown on more than one occasion that when the cursed being is able to take control of Itadori's body, he will go on a bloody rampage, eliminating anything in his path. Even in Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, which is far ahead of the anime adaptation, the cursed king remains a very real threat to Jujutsu Tech.

Sukuna is Coming

"Well, finally" is the hilarious statement that Junichi Sawabe released when a new video was released to promote the upcoming Shibuya Incident Arc. Yuji and his friends have been absent from the anime series for quite some time, as the first season finale gave way to the first movie of the franchise, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which explored the life of previous Jujutsu Tech student, Yuta Okkotsu. Yuji and company have some new ground to cover but based on the events of the Shibuya Incident Arc, they might wish they hadn't made a return.

The Hidden Inventory Arc was a necessary storyline in examining how Gojo, Geto, and Shoko found themselves set on their current paths. With the previous episode of season 2 seeing Geto taking horrifying steps to create his new world, killing innocent civilians who don't have mastery of cursed energy, expect the antagonist to play a big part in the upcoming supernatural arc.

Are you hyped for Sukuna's scary return in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Jujutsu Tech.