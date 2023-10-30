Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Highlights Sukuna in New Shibuya Arc Poster

Are you ready for more Jujutsu Kaisen? If so, you are living in the right era. Back in the summer, the world was gifted with more of Gege Akutami's hit series as season two made its debut. Now, the show is in the thick of its Shibuya arc, and we've just been given a new poster for the storyline featuring the King of Curses.

Yes, that is right. Sukuna is center stage once more. Today marked the reveal of the latest Jujutsu Kaisen poster, and it was there fans got to see Sukuna in all his glory.

(Photo: MAPPA)

As you can see above, the desolate poster showcases the iconic Shibuya Crossing, but it is devoid of any civilians. The only human in sight is Sukuna, and well – it would be disingenuous to call him a human. The figure is the King of Curses, and his last link to humanity rests in his tie to Yuji.

The poster shows Sukuna in his traditional outfit as Yuji's body is donning a white-black robe. Complete with a scarf of sorts, Sukuna has taken over Yuji in this shot. As you can imagine, this kind of possession doesn't bode well for our heroes. With Gojo out of pocket, there is no one around who can step to Sukuna's might, and there is no telling how Yuji will fare in holding the King of Curses back.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, we definitely recommend binging the series ahead of this Sukuna comeback. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll right now with new episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen season two going live weekly. So for more info on the hit shonen, you can check out the official synopsis of Jujutsu Kaisen below:

"For some strange reason, Yuji Itadori, despite his insane athleticism would rather just hang out with the Occult Club. However, her soon finds out that the occult is as real as it gets when his fellow club members are attacked! Meanwhile, the mysterious Megumi Fushiguro is tracking down a special-grade cursed object, and his search leads him to Itadori..."

What do you think about this latest look at Jujutsu Kaisen season two?