Jujutsu Kaisen Gathers Its A-Team in New Art

Jujutsu Kaisen is now working its way through an intense new phase of the Culling Game, and the creator behind it all has gathered its top fighters together with the cover art for the manga's newest chapter! Yuji Itadori and the Jujutsu Sorcerers have been put in another intense situation as they find themselves needing to deal with both a powerful and fully unleashed Sukuna and a Kenjaku who's nearing the final moments of his grand plan. But without Satoru Gojo around to help them anymore, it's going to be up to the next generation in order to somehow pull this off.

Immediately following Gojo being taken off the board again just as the real fights of the arc kick into high gear, Yuji and the others now are trying to figure out whether to deal with Sukuna or Kenjaku first. As they start to run out of time for the fight ahead and need to make a decision fast, Jujutsu Kaisen series creator Gege Akutami decided to highlight four of the strongest fighters left standing with the cover art for Chapter 240 of the series before the fight continues. Check out the cover art below:

Jujutsu Kaisen, Ch. 240: Kenjaku is in for quite the “entertaining” fight! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/5XFYpuetV3 pic.twitter.com/id6Tgz3bcQ — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) October 29, 2023

What's Happening in Jujutsu Kaisen Manga?

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 240 is a particularly interesting phase of the Culling Game as Sukuna and Kenjaku are left as the only ones standing in the way. Needing to be defeated in order to end the Culling Game once and for all, it's much easier said than done considering that Hakari, Yuta, Maki, and Yuji highlighted in the cover art here have been through a slate of intense battles in the intense tournament already. Not even mentioning the fact that Sukuna has only gotten stronger after defeating Gojo.

But there's still some hope, however, as Yuta was held in high regard by Gojo himself as someone who could end up taking down Sukuna, and Yuji still has a potential Cursed Technique that could end up leveling the playing field for the fights ahead. But you can catch up with the Jujutsu Kaisen manga with the three most recent chapters available for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription).

