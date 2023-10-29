Jujutsu Kaisen Kickstarts Toji's Perfect Comeback

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is now kicking off the first slate of real fights for the Shibuya Incident arc in the anime, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is kickstarting Toji Fushiguro's big comeback to the center of the action. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been exploding into chaos ever since Satoru Gojo was sealed away within the Prison Realm, and Yuji Itadori and the other sorcerers have been doing their best to try to make up for the vacuum of power. Making matters worse is the fact that Toji has been brought back to life in a shocking manner too.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 revealed that due to a technique from one of the sorcerers helping Geto, Toji was able to revive in a new body but he had yet to fully make his move on the others. It wasn't until Kento Nanami, Maki Zenin, and Naobito Zenin were in the midst of one of their most intense moments yet against a new Curse opponent that Toji decides to make his move as he gracefully breaks into a tear in the Domain Expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: What Is Toji Doing Next?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 14 sees Nanami, Maki, and Naobito fighting against a Cursed Spirit that had quickly evolved to the point where it was able to trap all three of them within its Domain Expansion. Megumi Fushiguro tried to help by making his way through and force open a hole for them all to escape before it was too late. But as the episode was coming to an end and they were trying to jump into the opening, Toji happily appears out of it instead.

Toji was established as one of the most dangerous fighters in the past as he had defeated Gojo before, but was only defeated later when Gojo unlocked his more godly level of abilities as a result of that loss. With no one on Gojo's level around anymore and the Curse Spirits to also deal with, it's going to be a lot of trouble to deal with Toji let alone potentially defeat him. And with Megumi potentially meeting his dad? Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 can take a turn south from here.

What are you hoping to see from Toji's return to action in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!