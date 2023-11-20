Jujutsu Kaisen: Watch Yuji's VA Perform Their Iconic Season 2 Breakdown

At this point, there is no denying it. The cast of Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best in the industry. From its heroes to its villains, the leads behind Jujutsu Kaisen shine because of the actors backing them up. All of this has been made clear with season two as Jujutsu Kaisen is in the midst of the Shibuya arc. And after last week's episode, fans can now watch actor Enoki Junya give his all while filming Yuji's breakdown scene.

As you can see below, the clip comes courtesy of the Jujutsu Kaisen staff. The crew filmed a behind-the-scenes special for season two, and it was their footage was taken from the recording booth. In one of the clips, you can see Junya recording on his knees as he brings to life Yuji's absolute agony. Once the anime aired Yuji's breakdown scene, fans were able to put two-and-two together, so you can see the results for yourself.

THANK YOU ENOKI JUNYA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/34hqpjibWD — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JJKcontents) November 18, 2023

There is no overlooking how impressive Junya's performance is. Acting is a hard gig, and voice actors are forced to use their imagination in ways stage or film actors do not. Junya had to imagine himself in Yuji's shoes following the massacre Sukuna laid upon Shibuya. And given what this clip shows us, the actor nailed his performance.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen season two, the show is easy to find. The series is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchhyroll. So for more information on Jujutsu Kaisen, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

What do you think about this behind-the-scenes peek at Jujutsu Kaisen?