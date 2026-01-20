Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Prepares a Big Surprise for Fans With Its Next Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is currently airing and is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated anime of this season, and arguably of 2026 as a whole. The season is set to adapt the Culling Game arc from the manga, which marks the beginning of the end for the series, pushing its characters toward their final evolutions and upgrades as they prepare to face the ultimate villains. The latest episode was arguably one of the most detailed in the series, and perhaps in the anime overall, carefully laying out what the Jujutsu Sorcerers must do next. While the main objective is to find Angel so she can help unseal Gojo, each member of the group has gone their own way to prepare for entering the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Among the sorcerers, Maki’s goal is to head to the Zenin clan and gather cursed tools to strengthen herself. This is exactly what the upcoming episode will focus on, as highlighted in the released preview. It has now been confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4, titled “Perfect Preparation,” will fully adapt Maki’s storyline and feature an extended runtime of 28 minutes, four minutes longer than usual. This clearly shows that MAPPA is going above and beyond in its adaptation of the season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s Next Episode Will Be Longer Than Its Usual Runtime

While it’s exciting that the next episode will be longer than usual, a reliable source on X has confirmed that it will also adapt a total of five chapters, fully covering Maki’s visit to the Zenin Clan. Some fans may worry that, even with the extended runtime, adapting five chapters could result in a fast-paced or rushed episode. However, there’s little reason for concern, as much of this portion of the story centers on Maki in action. In fact, the extended duration is a strong sign that the studio wants to properly adapt the narrative rather than compress it into a standard-length episode.

As for the story being adapted, the preview makes it clear that Maki’s visit to the Zenin Clan will be far from welcoming. Naoya, the newest member of the clan who debuted in earlier episodes, will also stand in Maki’s way. At the same time, the visit carries strong emotional weight, as the preview highlights the presence of Maki’s sister, Mai, forcing her to confront new challenges. Altogether, the latest reveal surrounding the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 episode suggests it could be a defining, standout moment for Maki, one that fans of the character are sure to appreciate.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!