Every Jujutsu Kaisen Opening Theme So Far, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally back for Season 3, and that means a new opening theme — though the anime has already set the bar high with its best ones. The series is known for its incredible animation, and that carries over to its openers. Each of Jujutsu Kaisen‘s OPs also benefits from a banger of a song, though some are catchier and more memorable than others. The series’ themes all have one thing in common, though: they sell viewers on this story, ensuring that every episode begins with a worthy spectacle.

And those who enjoy spectacle in their anime openings will find it in Jujutsu Kaisen‘s, as all of them feature plenty of big action sequences. They also benefit from smaller details that manga readers will appreciate, as well as quieter character moments. It’s hard to find an anime with openers that capture the heart of the story quite so well. But while all of JJK‘s OPs have similar strengths, some stand out slightly more than the others.

5) “Kaikai Kitan” by Eve (Season 1, Opening 1)

“Kaikai Kitan” by Eve is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1’s first opening theme, and it marks a strong start for the series — though things only get better from there. It’s a testament to the other openers that this one lands so low on a ranking. “Kaikai Kitan” is an earworm, and it fits the balance of charm and darkness that defines Jujutsu Kaisen. It also has a nostalgia factor going for it, as many will associate it with their discovery of the series.

Unfortunately, while the animation here is solid, it doesn’t do anything as exciting as the openings that come after it. Perhaps that’s inevitable, as this theme is tasked with introducing the prominent characters. As such, shots of them standing around or traveling make up much of it. And while there’s action, the first half of Season 1 doesn’t touch what unfolds in the later chapters. It’s no wonder that the few shots of characters fighting aren’t as striking by comparison. (That said, this opening does get points for foreshadowing a later Jujutsu Kaisen twist.)

4) “Vivid Vice” by Who-ya Extended (Season 1, Opening 2)

The second Jujutsu Kaisen theme comes in just ahead of the first opener. “Vivid Vice” by Who-ya Extended and “Kaikai Katan” are neck-and-neck in terms of sound. Both capture the excitement of the anime’s beginnings, though I’d argue the latter does a slightly better job — partly because of how the music picks up gradually, and partly because the visuals ramp things up towards the end.

Even the start of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1’s second opening is powerful, though, with the funeral procession being especially striking. It’s fitting on the heels of Junpei’s death, and it serves as a reminder that none of these characters is safe going forward. Of course, while the early animation stands out, the action sequences at the end are what really sell this OP. They touch on some of the highlights of the season, along with some of the best relationships of the anime. The main reason this doesn’t rank higher is because both the sound and animation of later themes are more distinct.

3) “AIZO” by King Gnu (Season 3, Opening 1)

There’s nothing quite like Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s opening, and that’s part of the reason it blows the first two themes out of the water. It’s hard to fully describe King Gnu’s “AIZO.” It’s energetic and chaotic, but it has dark undertones befitting the Culling Game arc (and what comes right before it). The song itself catchy, but the animation is what really makes this opener special. There’s so much going on that you’ll need to watch it a few times to get the full effect.

Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s opening here:

From the early shots of Yuta and Itadori — who finally get to share the screen during this chapter — to the painting-style stills, this opening demonstrates a real commitment to stunning visuals. It leans into the bizarre, while teasing many crucial elements of the coming episodes. There are so many small details that make this work, resulting in a masterclass in anime openings. Perhaps it’ll move up on this ranking as I hear it more, but I’d say it comes in just below Season 2’s themes. Their animation might not be as distinct, but they’re a bit more tonally consistent, especially when it comes to the arcs they precede.

2) “SPECIALZ” by King Gnu (Season 2, Opening 2)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s second opening is also by King Gnu, and it’s the perfect choice for one of the anime’s best arcs: the Shibuya Incident. You know tragedy awaits our favorite characters as soon as “SPECIALZ” starts playing, and the dark visuals as they walk towards their fates complement the sound well. The use of black and red coloring to tease the bloody conflict works to totally set this apart from the anime’s other openings. And there are many nods throughout this theme that tease what’s to come.

This is another one that’s worth watching a few times, and some of the visuals will stick with viewers long after the opener is over. Mahito skipping through the subway and Itadori shifting to Sukuna are permanently ingrained in my brain in the best way. “SPECIALZ” is also certain to get stuck in your head, as it’s a real earworm. Only one JJK opening surpasses it, and it’s the complete opposite of this one.

1) “Ao No Sumika” by Tatsuya Kitani (Season 2, Opening 1)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2’s second opening stands out because it’s grim. However, Season 2’s first theme sets itself apart by taking the opposite approach. “Ao No Sumika” is incredibly upbeat, and the animation that accompanies it is more vibrant and fun than anything that comes before or after. While it may seem out of character for the anime, it fits the Season 2 storyline it precedes. With the series looking back at Gojo and Geto’s past, it makes sense that this theme feels nostalgic; it covers the good times between the two.

Of course, knowing their friendship will erode adds a layer of tragedy to this OP, which contrasts its upbeat nature well. Beyond the emotions this OP evokes, it also has some seriously cool animation and a catchy song going for it. It remains the best theme Jujutsu Kaisen has to offer (though Season 3’s second cour could change that).

What's your favorite Jujutsu Kaisen opening?