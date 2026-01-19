Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Helps to Explain the Culling Game With Special Breakdown Video

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has now begun its adaptation of the Culling Game arc, and Crunchyroll has dropped a special new video to help break down all of those complicated rules for the new tournament. Jujutsu Kaisen is now making its way towards its endgame with the start of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga, and it’s sparking a deadly tournament where Yuji Itadori and the other surviving sorcerers now need to make their way and battle all kinds of new allies and foes in the coming weeks of the anime series.

The major issue with the Culling Game arc, unfortunately, is the tournament itself as the newest episode had to explain all of the complicated rules that are within the tournament. It’s not as easy as just fighting against any enemy sorcerer you see or facing off against Cursed Spirits, it’s all about acquiring points in certain areas and using those points to try and make new rules to somehow escape from the tournament. Thanks to Crunchyroll, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have a whole new video breaking down all of those complicated rules in just a few minutes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Faces Its Biggest Culling Game Problem

Although Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game Part 1 began with a special double episode premiere that brought Yuta Okkotsu back to the action with some slick fights that fans loved to see, the follow up episode of the season brought all of this to a screeching halt as Yuji and the others met up with Tengen and found out all about what the Culling Game actually is. It’s part of Noritoshi Kamo’s grand plan, who’s real name is revealed to actually be Kenjaku as he wants to gather more cursed energy.

The Shibuya Incident was a way for Kenjaku to activate cursed energy in those with latent abilities, and it meant that there are now all sorts of people who have awakened to their own powers and skills. They are now being forced to fight one another in 19 days for the Culling Game, so that Kenjaku can gather even more Cursed Energy and turn humanity into some kind of monstrous force that fuses all of them together. But as for the tournament itself, it’s just got a lot of rules that needed an explainer to break down the explanation.

What’s Next for the Culling Game?

But while the Culling Game itself and its mechanics are the worst part of the Culling Game arc, what’s going to help Jujutsu Kaisen in its future episodes is the fact that the anime can find a better way to translate Akutami’s work to screens. There are a lot more characters that are going to be in the mix in its coming episodes, and not all of them were completely clear in the manga release. So the anime could take them further by fleshing them out more when necessary.

Also, the Culling Game really was just an excuse for all kinds of wild fights with even wilder powers on display, and that’s what fans of the series are excited to see. The anime won’t be having a big breakdown of its narrative in the same kind of way for quite a while, so at least fans can rest easy knowing it’s all going to be action from this point forward.

