Jujutsu Kaisen Director Unveils His Plans For Season 3: “Like a Bomb Dropping At The End”

Jujutsu Kaisen returns with its third season as part of the Winter 2026 lineup and immediately captured fans’ hearts with incredible animation and intriguing plot twists. Season 3 is going to be even more intense than the Shibuya Incident Arc, as the sorcerers are forced to participate in a deadly battle royale orchestrated by Kenjaku. The third season will broadcast in two parts, although no information about the second part has been released so far. The anime’s popularity is greater than ever, as the creditless opening theme on YouTube crossed over 10 million views in less than 10 days. The opening video was released right alongside the third season’s premiere and received praise from fans all over the world.

To commemorate such a major milestone, the official website of the anime confirmed that they will be doing a giveaway, but it will only be limited to Japan. Additionally, the website also shared a special message from Shōta Goshozono, the director of Seasons 2 and 3. Goshozono took over the helm from Sunghoo Park, the first season’s director, and helped the series reach new heights of popularity. The animation style has changed considerably compared to the first season, and fans just can’t get enough of the thrilling battle sequences. Since Goshozono is also in charge of Season 3, he unveils his plans regarding the anime.

Shōta Goshozono Explains The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Opening Sequence

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

The director explained his thought process while creating the stunning visuals of the opening sequence. He focused on portraying the friction between the old and new characters who are all gathered in one place due to Kenjaku’s scheme. Goshozono also explains another important characteristic of the Culling Game as he continues, “In the Shibuya Incident, the culture of Shibuya was crushed, and a flat ground was exposed. This season depicts Yuji’s resurgence from that point.”

He adds, “I can’t help but feel that this is an unconscious manifestation of the work’s approach of observing all forms of expression and culture with the same values ​​and finding new value. Indeed, this connects to the Culling Game, where past sorcerers appear, and Kenjaku, who is exploring new possibilities, reinforces this idea.”

Finally, Goshozono explains the abrupt ending of the opening, “Also, since this is positioned as the first part, I decided that a structure that expands the story rather than converging it, ending abruptly like a bomb dropping at the end, was more appropriate.”

The breathtaking visuals of the opening sequence not only feature redrawn classic paintings using the characters but also share just enough spoilers to pique the viewer’s curiosity instead of explaining anything. The visuals transition from intense moments to goofy scenes between Yuji, Takaba, and Megumi while creating a balance between the series’ dark storyline and the occasional comedy. Season 3 Part 1 is scheduled for 12 episodes as the anime drops new subbed episodes on Crunchyroll every Thursday at 8:30 AM PT.

