Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Just Introduced Its Most Important Character

After an epic hour-long premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, which covered two of the planned 12 episodes for Part 1, the anime returned this week with its third episode. While the premiere was packed with intense action and primarily set the stage for the Culling Game, the latest episode shifts focus to delivering crucial information through the series’s most informative character, Tengen. This episode stands out as one of the most exposition-heavy in the anime’s history, thoroughly explaining the mechanics of the Culling Game and clearly outlining what the Jujutsu Sorcerers are meant to accomplish.

The episode ultimately concludes with the revelation that the sorcerers’ top priority must be finding a way to unseal the strongest sorcerer, Gojo Satoru. With Tengen providing vital insight and the group already in possession of the back side of the Prison Realm, two potential methods for unsealing Gojo are revealed. However, both options, using the Inverted Spear of Heaven or the Black Rope, were ironically destroyed by Gojo himself. That said, a third method still exists, as Tengen reveals that Gojo can also be unsealed through the cursed technique of a sorcerer currently participating in the Culling Game, known as Angel.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3’s Most Important Character Could Bring Gojo Back

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Amid the intense discussion between Tengen and the sorcerers, it becomes clear that despite everyone being assigned specific roles, their primary objective is to bring back Gojo Satoru. As the strongest sorcerer, Gojo alone has the power to stop both the Culling Game and Kenjaku’s plans. With the two known tools now out of the equation since they no longer exist, Tengen reveals that Angel, a 1,000-year-old sorcerer and one of the Culling Game’s players, possesses a cursed technique capable of extinguishing other cursed techniques. This revelation instantly makes Angel the most important character in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, as every sorcerer’s main goal becomes finding her and securing her help to unseal Gojo.

So far, the information revealed about Angel is that she is located in Tokyo’s East Colony. As a reincarnated sorcerer participating in the Culling Game, she has manifested through a vessel named Hana Kurusu. While fans may hope that the sorcerers find Angel as quickly as possible, it is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The group is still preparing to enter the Culling Game, with only Yuta set to participate for now.

Although Yuta is powerful enough to handle the enemies he will face, tracking down Angel will not be an easy task. Even if he does find her, Angel, having reincarnated after 1,000 years, will almost certainly have demands in exchange for unsealing Gojo. As a result, despite Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, suddenly becoming the most important character of the season, fans will need to be patient. The story is set to focus on other characters for the time being, potentially shifting attention to Takaba, also a new player, as teased in the final moments of the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3.

