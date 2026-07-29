Jujutsu Kaisen Shares New Look At Stage Play As Fans Await Season 4

Although the Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended almost two years ago, the franchise continues to remain relevant thanks to its anime adaptation, sequel, and several other exciting projects. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular series in recent years, which is why it’s not surprising at all that fans keep getting treated with exciting new updates. The series is holding a Stage Play for the fan-favorite Shibuya Incident Arc this year. Along with a gorgeous new key visual, the official X handle of the Stage Play also confirmed that the entire arc will be adapted into two parts. The first part will be held in Tokyo from November 14th to 23rd this year. It will also move to Osaka from November 28th to 29th.

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So far, the second part has yet to share updates, but we can expect the schedule sometime this year. Since the stage play is right around the corner, the cast and crew have already been decided, and the official X handle shared individual visuals for the main characters as well. The Shibuya Incident is a considerably long arc with several crucial characters in the middle of the action. Not only that, but 2026 has more surprises planned for fans.

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Although the fourth season has already shared its teaser, fans will get more updates during the anime’s 5th anniversary celebration in August. The anime has been celebrating the milestone for quite a few months with new projects and collaborations. To wrap up the celebrations, a Juju Fest will be held this year on August 29th and 30th, 2026, which aims to celebrate 5 years of the anime’s journey, including the latest Season 3.

Some of the voice actors will also be present to play their respective characters on stage. Jujutsu Kaisen is known for having some of the best opening and ending themes in all anime, and the artists will be performing live during the upcoming event at K Arena Yokohama. Needless to say, fans are also expecting a major update on the franchise’s future projects and updates, including the upcoming Season 4, which will conclude the second final arc of the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Will Conclude The Culling Game Arc

Image courtesy of MAPPA

During the first half of the third season, the sorcerers finally found the key to freeing Gojo from the Prison Realm. However, it’s more difficult than they thought, especially with so many obstacles in front of them. As the second final arc of the manga, the Culling Game is a major turning point in the story, which includes several plot twists that set up the final arc of the story.

While the third season sets up the premise, the arc is far from over, especially since a majority of the fights haven’t been adapted yet. Season 4 will wrap up this intense arc before the anime moves on to the showdown between Gojo and Sukuna.

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