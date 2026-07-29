My Hero Academia Creator Confirms New Horror Manga

Creator Kohei Horikoshi has plenty to celebrate following the final chapter release of My Hero Academia. While the manga artist hasn’t hinted at Izuku Midoriya and the heroes of UA Academy ever making a comeback, this isn’t stopping Horikoshi from creating new manga stories. For quite some time, the superhero creator has hinted at the idea of examining the spookier side of the manga world, with various panels of My Hero Academia holding some grim and creepy aesthetics. Now, later this year, a new horror one-shot will land in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, allowing Horikoshi to venture into a campfire story all his own.

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Confirmed earlier this week, Don’t Laugh, Shijima-san is a “boy meets girl” horror story that is looking to be quite different from the story of Deku and his fellow heroes. Shockingly enough, fans won’t have to wait long to see what this horror story entails, as Shonen Jump has confirmed it will be arriving in Japan on August 10th next month. While the details of the one-shot’s story remain a mystery, Shueisha has confirmed that it will be a full-color story that will be sixty-one pages in total, and you can check out the full poster for the special horror story below.

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Horikoshi & Horror

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Horikoshi hasn’t kept it a secret that he has been vying to explore the spooky side of the manga world. Back in 2022, the My Hero Academia creator hinted at the idea that he would love to at least dabble in creating a campfire story. Throughout his superhero shonen, characters like Shigaraki, All For One, Stain, and the various other villains have demonstrated some serious scary moments, proving how dark Kohei could get when he wanted to. One major unanswered question is whether Don’t Laugh, Shijima-san actually takes place in Class 1-A’s universe, and it looks like we’ll have to wait until next month to find out.

As for the future of My Hero Academia, Crunchyroll is preparing to house the final short of the main series later this week. Focusing on the young hero Eri, My Hero Academia: I Am A Hero Too will explore Eri as a teenager as she attempts to follow her dream of becoming a rock star. Following this release, Studio BONES has been tight-lipped as to whether any future projects will arrive in the UA Academy universe, as a future My Hero Academia movie and a third season of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes have yet to be confirmed. Even if My Hero Academia has completely ended, it’s clear that Horikoshi’s adventures in the manga medium won’t end soon.

What do you think of Horikoshi dipping his toes into the horror world? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Comic Natalie