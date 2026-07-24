Netflix’s First Half of 2026 Was Dominated by One Anime (And No One Even Came Close)

Netflix continues to establish itself as one of the biggest streaming platforms for anime, and this year has only strengthened that position. Many new anime released so far in 2026 have also arrived on Netflix, as the platform continues to align itself more closely with weekly releases. At the same time, Netflix has also delivered exclusive titles, including the return of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series with a new part, which naturally became one of the platform’s biggest releases and is expected to continue that momentum when it returns later this year.

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However, the anime that has truly dominated Netflix’s viewership so far is one that returned with a new season but was available only in select regions, remaining absent from the U.S. for the first half of 2026. That anime is the darkest modern action shonen series, Jujutsu Kaisen, which led the platform’s streaming numbers. According to Netflix’s What We Watched report for the first half of 2026, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 was the platform’s most-watched anime. Combined with the first two seasons and the two movies, the franchise accumulated 31.6 million views and 202.1 million viewing hours.

Jujutsu Kaisen Dominates Netflix Despite Season 3 Not Releasing in the U.S.

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As per the data shared by Netflix, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is the most-watched anime series of this year so far, with a total of 9.4 million views. The anime’s first season ranks second with 8.7 million views, while the second season stands in fifth place with 6.7 million views. Meanwhile, the two films, Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie and Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie, have amassed 6.1 million and 0.7 million views, respectively. What makes Jujutsu Kaisen‘s dominance even more fascinating is that Season 3 wasn’t available in the U.S. at the time of its release.

This means that if the latest season had been available in the U.S. and other regions, its viewership would likely have been much higher. Fans could see that happen later this year, as Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is finally streaming on Netflix and its viewership is expected to rise even further. However, it will face tough competition from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, whose upcoming episodes will cover the remainder of the part. Even with just a single episode, JoJo has already claimed the third spot with 8.3 million views.

With 11 more episodes set to be released later this year, JoJo is expected to significantly boost its numbers and could emerge as Netflix’s most-watched anime of 2026. That said, Jujutsu Kaisen‘s dominance during the first half of the year is no small feat, especially considering the anime was already available on Crunchyroll. It also highlights Netflix’s growing position as a major competitor in anime streaming, and if the platform continues securing major titles with near-simultaneous releases, it could eventually challenge Crunchyroll’s dominance in the space.

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