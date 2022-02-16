Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Readies for Season 2 With Gojo

One awesome Jujutsu Kaisen cosplay is the perfect way to celebrate the upcoming second season of the anime with a cool take on the fan favorite, Satoru Gojo! The debut adaptation for Gege Akutami’s original manga series was such a massive success with both critics and fans that sales of the manga had gone through the roof over the course of that first season. Continuing then with its debut feature film adapting Akutami’s official prequel series, it was finally confirmed by Studio MAPPA that there are now plans to bring back the anime for a full second season next year.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen won’t be hitting until some time next year, but it’s going to have quite a lot to look forward to for characters like Gojo. The next few arcs of Akutami’s original series that are coming to the anime are some of the most important yet, and show a whole new side of Gojo that fans have yet to see fully. Speaking of new sides to the fan favorite, artist @faithdcosplay has awesomely brought Gojo to life in a cool new way through some very slick cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it might be a long while before the second season hits, Jujutsu Kaisen fans will be able to get their Gojo fix soon enough with the worldwide theatrical launch of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. Hitting theaters in North America on March 18th, the film is officially described as such, “When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. ‘It’s a promise. When we both grow up, we’ll get married.’ Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High. There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. ‘I want the confidence to say it’s okay that I’m alive!’ ‘While I’m at Jujutsu High, I’ll break Rika-chan’s curse.’

Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. ‘This coming December 24th, we shall carry out the Night Parade of a Hundred Demons.‘ While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

What do you think? What are you hoping to see from Gojo in both Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts on Gojo and everything anime in the comments!