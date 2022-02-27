Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tickets Are Up for Sale Now

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has kept fans on edge long enough! It won’t be much longer before the hit movie makes its debut stateside, and it would put things lightly to say fans are hyped. After all, the prequel has been thriving in Japan since its late 2021 debut, and audiences in the U.S. can go ahead and buy tickets if they’d like!

The update went live as Crunchyroll Movie Night updated its profile to reflect Jujutsu Kaisen‘s big release. The movie, which will debut on March 18th, has tickets on sale across the country. You can find local theaters near you via Fandango or Cineplex here, so you can get your screening scheduled right now.

Crunchyroll also informed fans who exactly will bring Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to life in its English dub. A slew of returning talent is listed for the dub including Kaiji Tang as Satoru Gojo and Lex Lang for Suguru Geto. Kayleigh McKee is joining the series as Yuta Okkotsu’s English voice, and Anairis Quiñones will oversee Rika Orimoto.

If you are not caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen right now, you do have time to binge the anime ahead of its movie prequel. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming season one in full, and season two was announced earlier this year. For more details on Jujutsu Kaisen 0, you can read its official synopsis below:

“When they were children, Rika Orimoto was killed in a traffic accident right before the eyes of her close friend, Yuta Okkotsu. Rika became an apparition, and Yuta longed for his own death after suffering under her curse, but the greatest Jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, welcomed him into Jujutsu High.

There Yuta meets his classmates, Maki Zen’in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda, and finally finds his own determination. Meanwhile, the vile curse user, Suguru Geto, who was expelled from the school for massacring ordinary people, appears before Yuta and the others. While Geto advocates for creating a paradise for only jujutsu sorcerers, he unleashes a thousand curses upon Shinjuku and Kyoto to exterminate all non-sorcerers. Will Yuta be able to stop Geto in the end? And what will happen to breaking Rika’s curse…?”

Will you be checking out Jujutsu Kaisen 0 when it hits theaters? Or do you have other series to catch up on first?