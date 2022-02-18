Jujutsu Kaisen Explains Yuta’s New Promise to Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen shared the new vow Yuta Okkotsu has for his former teacher, Satoru Gojo, with the newest chapter of the series! Gege Akutami’s original manga series is now getting ready for the next arc of the Culling Game saga as it shifts the focus away from Yuji and Megumi’s fights in the Tokyo No. 1 colony and revisited how Yuta is faring within the Sendai colony. He had entered Kenjaku’s deadly tournament long before the other two did, and the recent string of chapters have seen how much he’s shaken up the Sendai Colony’s delicate power balance already.

As Yuta continues to learn more about the Culling Game itself and the fighters within, he’s also trying to figure out what Kenjaku’s next major goal is. Knowing the villain is setting up for his next major move and still within Suguru Geto’s body, Yuta is now vowing not only to make enough points to make their Culling Game fights much easier but is personally striving to be the one who kills Kenjaku once and for all. He refuses to stand by and have Gojo being the once forced to kill his best friend once more.

Chapter 174 of Jujutsu Kaisen gives us a look into how Yuta has been thinking and acting in the Culling Game thus far. He figures out he needs at least 400 points to make enough rules to make sure that they can travel in between colonies and communicate with one another somehow. He missed the entirety of the action during the Shibuya Incident, but knows that everyone has been exhausted both physically and mentally as a result of Kenjaku’s actions. Thus Yuta feels like he should take Kenjaku into his own hands.

Knowing Gojo had to kill Geto following the events of the Night Parade of 100 Demons, the Yuta now is a much stronger and more experienced fighter than ever before. While he was able to defeat Geto that first time around, he did not deliver the final blow and Gojo heartbreakingly was the one that had to do so. So while Yuta indeed wants to free Gojo from the Prison Realm, his more important missions is to be sure he’s the one who kills Kenjaku before all of this gets even worse and Gojo has to have his heart broken all over again.

What do you think? How do you feel about Yuta's new vow for Gojo? Do you think he will actually be the one who takes down Kenjaku at the end of all of this?