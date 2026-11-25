The studio behind hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan and more has a new Shonen Jump anime coming our way next year, and has dropped a new look at it ahead of its next big update during Jump Festa 2027 later this December. Shueisha’s annual event is set to reveal a whole bunch of updates about all of the new anime and manga projects they have in the works for the next year and beyond, and that means we’re about to get many new releases confirmed too.

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Studio MAPPA, the studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen, not only has that franchise to worry about during Jump Festa 2027, but there’s also a new anime on the way also from the pages of Shonen Jump as well as Beat & Motion is set to make its debut next year. The anime adaptation for Naoki Fujita’s manga has dropped some special new art for the series ahead of the big event as it teases a new update is coming soon.

Beat & Motion Anime Drops New Look Ahead of Jump Festa 2027

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The anime adaptation for Beat & Motion was first announced to be in the works earlier this Summer, and it’s likely that we’ll get an update on what to expect from it during Jump Festa 2027. Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, the annual event shows off many of the new anime and manga titles that are in the works. Shueisha often showcases quite a bit during this time, and it often comes with new visuals, trailers and even more for some releases. That would be the perfect time for a new update on this series too.

Beat & Motion will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm any concrete release details as of this time. The new series will be directed by Yuki Komada for Studio MAPPA with Misaki Morie providing the scripts, Kazunori Aoki handling the character designs, Takahiro Ogawa overseeing as animation producer, and dugout providing the sound production. It’s also set to star the main duo of Shuichiro Umeda as Tatsuhiko and Aya Gomazuru as Nico.

What to Know for New Beat & Motion Anime

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Naoki Fujita’s Beat & Motion is a pretty special series within the Shonen Jump library. It might have ended with only less than 50 chapters under its belt, but it was setting out to tell a small story that was able to come to its complete end. The creator won Shueisha’s “MILLION TAG” reality show competition where they were seeking to find the next big creator, and as a result the series got its official serialization and this new anime adaptation with Netflix for its prize.

It’s a story of two artists who inspire one another to pursue their respective dreams. One is an illustrator inspired by an up and coming musician, and the other is that musician who wants the illustrator to draw up a new music video for their song. It’s a series that’s bound to strike a chord when it hits, so how are you feeling about Beat & Motion so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.