New Shonen Jump Anime From Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Drops First Netflix Trailer

The studio behind hits such as Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed a brand new Shonen Jump anime they now have in the works, and has revealed the first look trailer and poster ahead of its debut with Netflix. Studio MAPPA has been celebrating its 15th anniversary, and the studio behind franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Attack on Titan is going all out for the occasion. This includes even more brand new anime adaptations and more such as a newer series from Shonen Jump that fans might not be fully aware of.

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Naoki Fujita’s Beat & Motion originally made its debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ app back in 2023 after winning a major contest, and had a successful run across two years before it came to an end. Now it’s going to come to life in a whole new kind of way as MAPPA has officially announced that a new anime adaptation for the series is now in the works for a release in 2027, and it will be exclusively debuting with Netflix. You can check out the first look trailer and poster for the Beat & Motion anime below.

Beat & Motion Getting 2027 Netflix Anime Release From Studio MAPPA

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Beat & Motion will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix sometime in 2027, but has yet to confirm a more concrete release window or date as of this initial announcement. Yuki Komada will be directing the new anime adaptation for Studio MAPPA with Misaki Morie providing the scripts, Kazunori Aoki handling the character designs, Takahiro Ogawa overseeing as animation producer, and dugout providing the sound production. This first look has also revealed the main voice duo behind it all, Shuichiro Umeda as Tatsuhiko and Aya Gomazuru as Nico.

Beat & Motion has had an interesting path thus far. Naoki Fujita actually won Shueisha’s special reality show, “MILLION TAG” that was searching for the next big manga creator for Jump+. As part of this win, Fujita’s manga was then serialized with the app, the creator won a notable cash prize, and this official anime adaptation streaming with Netflix. Good thing that the manga’s story had been a big hit with fans given that it’s going to make its way to screens with an anime much sooner than other Shonen Jump hits.

Why You Should Pay Attention to Beat & Motion

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Beat & Motion wrapped up its run with Shonen Jump+ last year with under 50 chapters in total, but it wasn’t because of an early cancellation or anything like that. Naoki Fujita’s story always seemed like it wouldn’t be running for too long, and thankfully the series was able to tell its full story by the time it came to an end. It’s highly likely that this anime adaptation will cover the entire story within a single span of episodes, and be a miniseries that fans are really going to want to keep an eye out for.

It’s a series about dreamers following their biggest dreams and going all out for them. Tatsuhiko is a young animator who likes to create videos for his favorite musician’s songs, and after one goes viral he ends up getting to meet his favorite artist in person. But funny enough, he realizes that this is the same woman that put him back on the path to becoming an animator after he had given up on that dream. It’s a cute series that’s definitely going to make a great jump to the world of anime.

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