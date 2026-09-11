Jujutsu Kaisen & Attack on Titan Studio Drops Cool New Trailer for Big Anniversary

Established in 2011, MAPPA slowly climbed through the ranks to become one of the biggest animation studios in Japan. After five years of releasing critically acclaimed series and movies, the studio had its breakthrough year in 2016 with the premiere of Yuri!!! on Ice. MAPPA has been on the rise ever since then with the release of Banana Fish and more incredible anime. However, its success truly hit the top with the premiere of Jujutsu Kaisen. It’s easily the biggest anime from the studio, and since then, MAPPA’s success has been phenomenal. The animation studio also released some exceptional series such as Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan Final Season, and more.

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MAPPA is commemorating its 15th anniversary this year, with several surprises planned for fans. The anniversary celebrations have been going on for months, and there’s still a while before the studio wraps it up. One of the projects includes the 15th anniversary MAPPA Expo, the largest exhibition held by the studio. As the exhibition draws near, the studio dropped an exciting new trailer for fans.

What to Know About the 15th Anniversary MAPPA Expo

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The exhibition will include 23 featured titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen and some of the most beloved anime series and movies for fans. Life-size figures and insight into the anime’s production will be on display, and visitors can also buy merchandise based on exclusively new content. The exhibition is split into two phases, and the first one is closer than ever as it opens on September 16, 2026. Phase one will close on October 25, 2026, before the Expo returns with the second phase from October 28 to December 7.

The scale of this exhibition is something fans have yet to witness, and they’re all experienced so far. The trailer features some of the most hyped scenes from its biggest titles along with a first look at the figures inside the expo. Additionally, for several weeks now, MAPPA has been releasing new visuals on the expo’s official X handle to promote the event. Tickets are available on the official website. However, the exhibition will only take place in Japan, and there is little to no chance of it happening outside of the country.

MAPPA Has Several Ongoing Projects in the Works

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The animation studio held a special event in June this year to announce updates on its ongoing projects as part of the anniversary celebrations. Sure enough, the event was a massive success as it revealed new looks at not only some of the most anticipated sequels, but also the new series they’re working on. Most of the upcoming sequels include Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4, Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc, Ranma 1/2 Season 3, Dorohedoro Season 3, and more.

On the other hand, Hell’s Paradise, another major Shonen series from the studio, still hasn’t been greenlit for a third season. Additionally, the studio is also working on new series, including Fall in Love, You False Angels, which grabbed everyone’s attention thanks to its gorgeous art style. If that’s not all, MAPPA has also partnered with Netflix for more anime like Jimoto Saiko and Beat & Motion. 2027 is going to be the biggest year for anime fans thanks to the several exciting surprises from the studio.