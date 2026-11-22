Jujutsu Kaisen has been gearing up to make a reveal about the anime’s future during Jump Festa 2027 later this December, and the franchise has given Yuji Itadori and the others a cool makeover before this coming update. Jujutsu Kaisen kicked off the first phase of the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga series earlier this year, and thankfully confirmed that a fourth season was already in the works. And we’re going to get a new update on it soon enough.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has been announced to be in the works, but not much has been revealed about when it’s potentially going to hit. That’s likely to change with a new update coming our way as part of Jump Festa 2027 later this December as Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the major Shonen Jump franchises showing something off. And to get ready for it, MAPPA has dropped a cool makeover for Yuji and the others with a special new visual. Check it out in action below.

Image Courtesy of MAPPA

Jump Festa 2027 is this year’s iteration of Shueisha’s annual event where they showcase some of their biggest manga and anime titles. Taking place over the December 19-20 weekend in Japan, this is where fans get the first major updates for all of the new projects now in the works for the coming year and beyond. Jujutsu Kaisen has yet to reveal what exactly it’s going to showcase during its own panel for the event, but it’s still exciting nonetheless as we’ll get an update on the franchise’s future.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to confirm a concrete release date, window or international release plans as of this time. All that has been revealed thus far is that it will be continuing through the Culling Game arc, and that Takeru Sato would be taking over as director from Shota Goshozono for studio MAPPA. The rest of the production staff, potential returning voice cast, new additions and more have yet to be revealed. So any update on those fronts would absolutely be welcome.

What to Know for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4

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The Culling Game Arc is the penultimate arc of Gege Akutami’s original Jujutsu Kaisen manga, and that means this next season is going to bring the anime one crucial step closer to the grand finale. The fallout of Kenjaku’s plan for the tournament combined with Sukuna’s mysterious plans for Megumi and Yuji will combine together to expand into even more chaos in the coming episodes. It’s all going to get much worse for Yuji and the others, undoubtedly.

It’s been about five or so months since Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 dropped its last major teaser, so Jump Festa 2027 would make for a perfect time for the franchise to drop a new trailer heading into the new year. It would also be great to get a release update for the episodes, but for now catch up with it all now streaming with platforms such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix in the meantime. What are you hoping to see from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 at Jump Festa 2027? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments.