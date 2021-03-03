Jujutsu Kaisen Rumor Teases the Big Arc for Season 2

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen will be pushing along with its first season's finale before long, and all eyes are on the show's future already. The hit status of Jujutsu Kaisen has got fans eager for whatever season two will bring, and it seems some big things are in store. After all, anime is wrapping up its take on the Kyoto Goodwill Event, and a new rumor suggests season two will begin where many first expected.

Over on Twitter, Jujutsu Kaisen fan-pages made netizens buzz after they shared a bit of fun information. It turns out the rumors about season two beginning with the Death Painting arc were right for the most part. The latest reports say Jujutsu Kaisen will return to TV with the long-awaited arc, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to see it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Death Painting Arc starts in the anime with Episode 22!

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the arc, Jujutsu Kaisen readers will be the first to gush over it. The Death Painting arc takes place directly after the Kyoto Goodwill Event, so our hero leads are together as usual. The team is asked to investigate a strange series of murders as each one links back to a mystery curse. To make things even juicier, the murders all take place near Megumi's hometown, and the stakes are raised when his past barges into the case unexpectedly.

At this point, fans are hyped for the Death Painting arc whenever it should go live, so season two will be on everyone's must-watch list. The only issue is that we're unsure when the anime will return. Jujutsu Kaisen will wrap long before the summer arrives, but so fans are hoping season two will aim for an early 2022 debut if possible!

