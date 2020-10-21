Jujutsu Kaisen Surprises Fans with Post-Credits Cliffhanger

✖

The movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have definitely helped movie fans wait for post-credit scenes, and it seems that anime fans should start following suit especially with one of the biggest hits of the fall season in Jujutsu Kaisen as the end of the third episode ends with both a hilarious cliffhanger and a startling preview of things to come. With the third anime installment introducing us to the new "first year student" Nobara Kugasaki, the battle has definitely been forged as Yuji and his friends face off against a world full of monsters and curses!

The post credit scene for the third episode of the Shonen series brought to life by Studio MAPPA, who are currently working on creating the fourth season for Attack On Titan, and features the new trio of Jujutsu Tech immediately following their big battle against a gaggle of curses. With Nobara being new to the city, Yuji promises to show her the ropes and the pair attempts to find the best sushi to scarf down following their epic confrontation. Titled "Juju Stroll", this post credit scene is steeped entirely in humor, with Nobara being quite adamant about finding the right place to eat. As Yuji explains the idea of "revolving sushi", it peeks Nobara's interest and the trio, plus their teacher, travel to make their dreams a reality.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

With the likes of Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon and Noblesse attempting to take the top spots as the biggest fall anime of 2020, Jujutsu Kaisen is definitely giving its all when it comes to a combination of unique characters and fluid animation. With only three episodes in, we have a good idea of the world of Jujutsu Tech and the hardships that Yuji is going to have to face in his journey to swallow over a dozen detached fingers from one of the strongest "curses" the world has ever seen.

With anime franchises such as Demon Slayer and The Promised Neverland having wrapped their stories in their respective manga, there is definitely an opportunity for Jujutsu Kaisen to make an attempt at being the "big anime" of the day, and with the fan reception to the anime being quite large, we definitely could see it happening!

What did you think of the latest installment of Jujutsu Kaisen's anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of curses!