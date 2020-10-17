Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Praises the Anime's Premiere

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime is now making its way through the Fall 2020 anime season, and series creator Gege Akutami recently shared their reaction to the anime's premiere of the first few episodes. With the release of new issues of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine bringing new chapters of each manga every week, there is also a small opportunity for these mangakas to share a small peek into their personal lives through the comments shared with each week. With Jujutsu Kaisen's anime now three episodes in as of this writing, Akutami used their recent author comment to share their reaction to the anime.

According to Viz Media's official English translations of the Shonen Jump author comments (as spotted by @JujutsuKaisen on Twitter), Akutami had the following to say about Jujutsu Kaisen's first few episodes thus far. Thankfully for fans curious, it's nothing but praise, "The Jujutsu anime! Everything is going smoothly, and I'm so impressed with the team. I can't thank them enough!"

Gege’s Author comment for this weeks issue of Weekly Shonen Jump! pic.twitter.com/xJufq6GNKp — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuKaisen) October 16, 2020

Jujutsu Kaisen is slowly building itself up as one of the more unique anime to release this Fall. The first episode of the series was such a huge hit with fans that it trended on social media for some time after its initial drop, and the following two episodes have been impressing fans over the last couple of weeks thus far. The first season of the series will be sticking around for 24 episodes in total, so there will be a lot more to enjoy for fans liking what they have seen thus far.

The new opening and ending themes for the series have been huge hits with fans as well as it further pushes the style and personality of Gege Akutami's series to the forefront. Together with director Sunghoo Park (who had previously worked on The God of High School over the Summer) it's no mystery as to why this anime has been such a big hit already! But what do you think?

How do you feel about Jujutsu Kaisen's first few episodes so far? How are you liking the trio of Yuji, Megumi and Nobara? Where is the anime ranking among your favorite hits of the Fall 2020 season so far?