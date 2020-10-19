Jujutsu Kaisen Sets Up Episode 4 with New Promo

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen has been all the buzz as of late, and we have the show's anime to thank for that. The spooky series brought Yuji and his friends to the screen this year in a bid to hype the manga even more. The plan seems to be working as more readers are checking out Jujutsu Kaisen than ever, and a new promo promises episode four will be very worth it for fans.

Recently, fans were given an update on the show when a new promo for Jujutsu Kaisen went live. The reel shows a slew of shots from the anime's fourth episode which is titled "The Curse Womb Must Die".

Preview for Jujutsu Kaisen episode 4 titled “Curse Womb Must Die”. pic.twitter.com/Ihlf4udxVa — Ducky (@IDuckyx) October 16, 2020

If you are caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen, this title will not surprise you much. After all, curse wombs are familiar items in the manga as Yuji and his friends deal with them often. As our hero continues studying to destroy curses, it does not take him long to learn about curse wombs. These relics are aptly named given their resemblance to a womb, and they incubate curses that aren't ready to enter the world.

It is obviously better to deal with curse wombs before their host can spawn into the world... but that is easier said than done. Relics like this are heavily protected in most cases, and Yuji will find that out in episode four. The promo shows flashes of the protagonist as he's joined by Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo on the mission.

If you are excited to check out this new episode of JJujutsu Kaisen, it will debut before too long. The update is scheduled to go live this Friday, and fans can check out the supernatural anime over on Crunchyroll.

Are you hyped for this new episode of Jujutsu Kaisen? How is the anime treating you so far?