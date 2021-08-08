Jujutsu Kaisen Announces Tamogatchi Line

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen may not be pushing out new episodes right now, but the series is getting hotter by the day. If you did not know, the manga is back from its hiatus, and work on the first Jujutsu Kaisen movie is ongoing. With all this attention on the series, it makes sense for merchandise to be on the rise. And now, it seems Yuji Itadori is getting his own Tamogatchi soon!

The update went live recently when Amazon Japan updated its Tamogatchi listings. It was there fans noticed a collection of Jujutsu Kaisen companions were up for pre-order, and they are incredibly cute.

A total of four Tamogatchi will be made available in this line-up, and they will ship out on December 24. Of course, Yuji is getting one of his own, and his friends will be coming along for the ride. Megumi, Nobara, and Gojo are all getting their own Tamogatchi to boot.

According to the creators at Bandami, these Tamogatchi will allow fans to raise their own sorcerers from the anime. If you take good care of your pocket character, they will learn new techniques and even fight curses as they grow. Some surprise Jujutsu Kaisen characters may even make cameos as you raise your own sorcerer, and you can feed them their go-to snacks. And of course, there will be mini-games for fans to try out.

Currently, these devices are slated to go live in Japan on December 24th, and you can order them in select international territories through Amazon. However, there is no English translation available for the Jujutsu Kaisen Tamogatchi at this time. But if we are lucky, the pocket pieces will come stateside before long!

