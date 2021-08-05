JuJutsu Kaisen Launches Huge Digital Manga Sale

✖

Jujutsu Kaisen hit the scenes with the first season of its anime last year, with Studio MAPPA helping to introduce a brand new audience to the world of Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech, and Viz Media is offering fans the perfect excuse to continue the Shonen series in the pages of its manga with a brand new digital sale. Though a second season of the television series has yet to be revealed, the popularity of Gege Akutami's supernatural story has continued to rise and we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time until it is announced.

JuJutsu Kaisen shocked many fans earlier this summer when it revealed the first trailer for its upcoming movie, which will act as a prequel story that takes place before Yuji joining the supernatural school and began learning how to harness his cursed energy under fan-favorite Gojo. With the first season coming to an end, there are plenty of stories that have taken place in the universe created by Gege Akutami so far within the pages of the Shonen's manga. Recently, Akutami had to go on hiatus in the creation of the manga due to health reasons, but the series has returned bigger and better than ever.

Viz Media shared the details regarding its new Jujutsu Kaisen digital sale, which has the first ten volumes of the manga currently available for fans to pick up if they want to revisit the series or venture into the supernatural world for the first time:

Jujutsu Kaisen digital manga sale! Don't miss this chance to collect one of the hottest manga around for a great price! https://t.co/XGn66QxDRr pic.twitter.com/mtP6Kw3Uxy — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) August 4, 2021

Jujutsu Kaisen's manga first began in the pages of Shonen Jump in 2018 and has risen to an insane degree of popularity since its arrival. While there is no end date set for the story of Yuji Itadori, Gege Akutami has stated in the past that he is seeking to wrap JuJutsu Kaisen within the next two years, leaving a big hole in the roster of Weekly Shonen Jump's manga stories.

Will you be taking advantage of this Jujutsu Kaisen digital sale? When do you think we'll see the second season of the Shonen's anime arrive?